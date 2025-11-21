Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,293 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

