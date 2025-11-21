Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after purchasing an additional 248,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,247,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,897,000 after buying an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowserve news, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. The trade was a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.