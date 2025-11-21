Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $55,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 216.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.12%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

