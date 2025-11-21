Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $208,000 in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 0.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 8.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

