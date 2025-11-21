Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $65.99.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
