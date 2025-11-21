Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.