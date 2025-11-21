Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Research cut Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The firm had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,380.25. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,171.68. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,194 in the last three months. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.