Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,670 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BFH opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.
Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Bread Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
