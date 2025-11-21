Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.