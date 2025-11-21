Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $242.38 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $242,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,743,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,971 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 361.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,446,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,662,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 79,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $545.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

