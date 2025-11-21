7,549 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $374.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.50 and its 200-day moving average is $329.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

