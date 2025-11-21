Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $43,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 153.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

