Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,529 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Comcast worth $302,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.