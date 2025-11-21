Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

