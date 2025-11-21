Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 2,008 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

