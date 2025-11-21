McBride (LON:MCB) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. Approximately 1,641,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McBride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

McBride Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £225.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McBride Company Profile

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

