Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 20.7% – Should You Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 879,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Stock Up 20.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.