NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Raised by RedJay Asset Management Inc.

RedJay Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 295,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,758,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 64,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

