NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

