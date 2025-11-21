Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 171,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 245,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Stock Down 15.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.