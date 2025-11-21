Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,304 Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $111,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,919,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $19,545,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $15,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $14,786,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $932.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.82%.The company had revenue of $643.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.11 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

