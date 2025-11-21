Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,032 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,580.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,371 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.