Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 114.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 112,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $643.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

