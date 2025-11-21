Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,135 Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,716.73. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668 shares in the company, valued at $30,901.68. This represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,311 shares of company stock valued at $339,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

