Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hawkins by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 97,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Hawkins
In related news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,117.60. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.11. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
