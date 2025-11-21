O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,664.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

