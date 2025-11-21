6,497 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 22.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,893.20. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

