Critical Review: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TaskUs and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 5 2 1 2.33 Grid Dynamics 1 1 3 0 2.40

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 61.33%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TaskUs has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Grid Dynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.98 million 0.98 $45.87 million $0.89 12.10 Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 1.96 $4.04 million $0.15 54.07

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 7.11% 21.27% 11.34% Grid Dynamics 3.42% 1.74% 1.52%

Summary

TaskUs beats Grid Dynamics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs



TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Grid Dynamics



Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

