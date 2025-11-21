3,291 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $23,147,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE:DCI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

