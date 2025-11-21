Head-To-Head Review: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Air Liquide and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Liquide 0 3 2 1 2.67 ASP Isotopes 1 0 1 0 2.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.78%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Air Liquide.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Liquide $29.28 billion 3.74 $3.58 billion N/A N/A ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 149.82 -$32.33 million ($1.27) -5.23

This table compares Air Liquide and ASP Isotopes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares Air Liquide and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A ASP Isotopes -1,259.12% -253.04% -98.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Air Liquide has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Liquide beats ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

