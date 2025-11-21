Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affirm by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 34.4% in the first quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,995 shares of company stock worth $111,293,203 in the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

