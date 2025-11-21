Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Black Hills by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

