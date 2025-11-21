Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Diageo by 2,331.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $88.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

