Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.1%

NLY stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

