LSV Asset Management Sells 1,247,601 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 1,247,601 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 719.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.92 million, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

