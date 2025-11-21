SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KBR by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $62.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

