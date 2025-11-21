LSV Asset Management Acquires 7,484 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 26.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $17.16 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $431.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.25 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

