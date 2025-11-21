SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FERG opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.31. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,276.60. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

