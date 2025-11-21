SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.