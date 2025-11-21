SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,713 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 109.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.31.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

