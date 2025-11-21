LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Bay Commercial Bank $BCML

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bay Commercial Bank were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bay Commercial Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank Price Performance

BCML opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bay Commercial Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bay Commercial Bank’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

