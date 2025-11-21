Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Knife River by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Knife River by 42.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

KNF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

