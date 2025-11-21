Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,232 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.33 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hovde Group raised First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This trade represents a 8.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $52,241.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,218.83. The trade was a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

