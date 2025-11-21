Piper Sandler Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $23.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,369,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,225,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,809 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

