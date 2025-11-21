Frederick Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $329,784.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,582,994 shares in the company, valued at $42,960,098.06. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,922,000 after buying an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital



MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

