Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 42,884 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $114,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 120,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 103,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $782.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.91 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

