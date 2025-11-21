Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 20,707 Shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 20,707 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $422,836.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 837,860 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,101.20. The trade was a 2.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 8,501 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $175,970.70.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,639 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $75,836.76.

On Friday, November 14th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $383,014.59.

On Thursday, November 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $429,324.35.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 8,935 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $178,163.90.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TruBridge by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 747,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TruBridge by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TruBridge by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TruBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

