Dan Jedda Sells 3,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,547.80. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $287,460.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total value of $283,560.00.

Roku Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -454.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after acquiring an additional 606,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.