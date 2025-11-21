Cadence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 0.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

