Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,050 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $100,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason C. Rebrook bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

