SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 211.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $199.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.